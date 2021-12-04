Global free trade is in crisis

Like the crisis of democracy, the crisis of free trade is partly due to the failures of its friends and partly to the hostility of its enemies. Both the free-trade and democracy agendas that emerged in the heady years following the collapse of the Soviet Union were simplistically conceived and often poorly carried out. The WTO was useless in the face of systemic rule breaking and bending by China, which was admitted to the group in 2001. American policy makers did not think enough about the domestic consequences of the dislocations associated with burgeoning global trade, allowing antitrade politicians to make inroads in both parties. And an unwieldy 164-country negotiating process keeps the WTO moving slowly even as the need for international cooperation on trade grows.