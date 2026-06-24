The Centre's ambitious plan to position India among the world's leading shipbuilding nations is starting to deliver results, with domestic shipyards securing export orders from global shipping companies and international shipbuilders exploring investments in new manufacturing clusters across the country, shipping secretary Vijay Kumar said in an exclusive interview with Mint.
Global giants backing India’s shipbuilding boom, says shipping secretary
SummaryDriven by a ₹70,000-crore policy package, domestic yards have secured huge export orders while the government backs five massive manufacturing clusters to scale up capacity, Vijay Kumar, secretary at the shipping ministry, told Mint in an exclusive interview.
The Centre's ambitious plan to position India among the world's leading shipbuilding nations is starting to deliver results, with domestic shipyards securing export orders from global shipping companies and international shipbuilders exploring investments in new manufacturing clusters across the country, shipping secretary Vijay Kumar said in an exclusive interview with Mint.
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