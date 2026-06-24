Global giants backing India’s shipbuilding boom, says shipping secretary

Moving up the value chain

He added that India’s shipbuilding initiatives have moved beyond small vessels to complex, larger ships and tankers, as proven by the financing secured by yards under the government’s revamped Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS). Indian yards now produce sophisticated ships including container vessels, chemical and product tankers, LPG carriers, Kamsarmax bulk carriers, offshore support vessels, LNG-powered ships and other green-fuel vessels, Kumar said. “We are not only making more ships but we are making bigger ships and we are making ships for the world,” he added.