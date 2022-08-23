Global goods trade slows in Q2; likely to remain weak in H2: WTO

The latest WTO Goods Trade Barometer released on Tuesday remained steady but below the recent trend line merchandise trade, weighed down by the conflict in Ukraine but boosted by the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns in China
BENGALURU :The global goods trade slowed in the second quarter of 2022, but continued to grow compared to the previous quarter and is likely to remain weak in the second half of the year, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Global trade uncertainty has spiked in view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising inflationary pressures, and expected monetary policy tightening in advanced economies, the report said.
The Goods Trade Barometer is a composite leading indicator for world trade, providing real-time information on the trajectory of merchandise trade relative to recent trends.
The latest reading of 100 coincides exactly with the baseline value of the index, indicating on-trend trade expansion. The latest barometer reading is consistent with the WTO's most recent trade forecast in April, which predicted a 3% growth in the volume of world merchandise trade in 2022.
“However, uncertainty surrounding the forecast has increased due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, rising inflationary pressures, and expected monetary policy tightening in advanced economies. A revised forecast will be issued in early October," said the report.
The components of the goods barometer are a mixed bag, with most indices showing on trend or below trend growth. The forward-looking export orders index at 100.1 is on trend but has turned downwards. The automotive products index with a reading of 99.0 is only slightly below trend but has lost its upward momentum.
“Indices for air freight (96.9) and electronic components (95.6) are below trend and pointing down, while the raw materials index (101.0) has recently risen slightly above trend. The main exception is the container shipping index (103.2), which has risen firmly above trend as shipments through Chinese ports have increased with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions," according to the report.