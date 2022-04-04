Global greenhouse gas emissions should peak before 2025 if the goal of limiting warming to around 2°C is to be achieved: IPCC report

“CO2 is not the only greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming and reducing emissions of other greenhouse gases alongside CO2 towards net zero emissions of all GHGs would lower the level at which global temperature would peak. The temperature implications of net zero GHG emissions depend on the bundle of gases that is being considered, and the emissions metric used to calculate aggregated GHG emissions and removals. If reached and sustained, global net zero GHG emissions using the 100-year Global Warming Potential (GWP-100) will lead to gradually declining global temperature," the report said.

