Global greenhouse gas emissions should peak before 2025 if the goal of limiting warming to around 2°C is to be achieved: IPCC report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the report, limiting global warming will require major transitions in the energy sector with requirement for substantial reduction in fossil fuel use, widespread electrification, improved energy efficiency, and use of alternative fuels (such as hydrogen)
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Global emissions can be halved by 2030 with major transitions in the energy sector, including a substantial reduction in fossil fuel use, widespread electrification, improved energy efficiency, and use of alternative fuels (such as hydrogen), said an IPCC report released on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Global emissions can be halved by 2030 with major transitions in the energy sector, including a substantial reduction in fossil fuel use, widespread electrification, improved energy efficiency, and use of alternative fuels (such as hydrogen), said an IPCC report released on Monday.
The new IPCC Working Group III report - Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change - said that mitigation action needs to be taken now to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The new IPCC Working Group III report - Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change - said that mitigation action needs to be taken now to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
“It’s now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F)," said IPCC Working Group III Co-Chair Jim Skea. “Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, there is increasing evidence of climate action, said scientists in the latest report.
“We are at crossroads. The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and knowhow required to limit warming," said IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee.
The report, which was released worldwide, said that in 2010-2019, the average annual global greenhouse gas emissions were at their highest levels in human history.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Models that incorporate the economic damages from climate change find that the global cost of limiting warming to 2°C over the 21st century is lower than the global economic benefits of reducing warming, the report said.
“Having the right policies, infrastructure, and technology in place to enable changes to our lifestyles and behaviour can result in a 40-70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This offers significant untapped potential," said IPCC Working Group III Co-Chair Priyadarshi Shukla.
The estimates of future CO2 emissions from existing fossil fuel infrastructures already exceed remaining cumulative net CO2 emissions in pathways limiting warming to 1.5°C with no or limited overshoot, said the new IPCC Working Group III report.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The evidence also shows that these lifestyle changes can improve our health and wellbeing."
Limiting warming to around 2°C (3.6°F) will require global greenhouse gas emissions to peak before 2025 and thereafter reduce by a quarter till 2030, a press statement on the report said.
The global temperature will stabilize when carbon dioxide emissions reach net zero said the report adding that for limiting warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F), means achieving net zero carbon dioxide emissions globally in the early 2050s; for 2°C (3.6°F), it is in the early 2070s.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report looks beyond technologies and demonstrates that while financial flows are a factor of three to six times lower than levels needed by 2030 to limit warming to below 2°C (3.6°F), there is sufficient global capital and liquidity to close investment gaps.
It relies on clear signalling from governments and the international community, including a stronger alignment of public sector finance and policy.
“CO2 is not the only greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming and reducing emissions of other greenhouse gases alongside CO2 towards net zero emissions of all GHGs would lower the level at which global temperature would peak. The temperature implications of net zero GHG emissions depend on the bundle of gases that is being considered, and the emissions metric used to calculate aggregated GHG emissions and removals. If reached and sustained, global net zero GHG emissions using the 100-year Global Warming Potential (GWP-100) will lead to gradually declining global temperature," the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Without taking into account the economic benefits of reduced adaptation costs or avoided climate impacts, global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would be just a few percentage points lower in 2050 if we take the actions necessary to limit warming to 2°C (3.6°F) or below, compared to maintaining current policies," said Shukla.
Accelerated and equitable climate action in mitigating and adapting to climate change impacts is critical to sustainable development. Some response options can absorb and store carbon and, at the same time, help communities limit the impacts associated with climate change. For example, in cities, networks of parks and open spaces, wetlands and urban agriculture can reduce flood risk and reduce heat-island effects.
According to the report, cities can achieve net zero or near net zero GHG emissions only through deep decarbonisation and systemic transformation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Economy-wide packages that support mitigation and avoid negative environmental outcomes include: long-term public spending commitments, pricing reform; and investment in education and training, natural capital, R&D and infrastructure. They can meet short-term economic goals while reducing emissions and shifting development pathways towards sustainability," the report said.
Mitigation in industry can reduce environmental impacts and increase employment and business opportunities. Electrification with renewables and shifts in public transport can enhance health, employment, and equity.
“Climate change is the result of more than a century of unsustainable energy and land use, lifestyles and patterns of consumption and production," said Skea.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“This report shows how taking action now can move us towards a fairer, more sustainable world."
The report was approved by 195 member governments of the IPCC through a virtual approval session that started on March 21. It is the third instalment of the IPCC’s sixth assessment report (AR6), which will be completed this year.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!