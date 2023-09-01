Global growth is set to slow, but India continues to be a bright spot, says Moody's1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:53 AM IST
India can be a 'pocket of resilience' amid global economic slowdown and sticky inflation, according to Moody's.Slug: Indian economyTitle: Global growth is set to slow, but India continues to be a bright spot, says Moody's
Amid the risk of sticky inflation affecting the growth trajectory of global economy, India can appear as a “pocket of resilience" in the scenario, according to Moody's Investors Service.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message