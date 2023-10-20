The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday, October 20, highlighting that emerging market economies, including India, are experiencing currency depreciation and volatile capital flows amid the current global headwinds.

‘’Global growth is losing momentum. Inflation is easing gradually but remains well above target in major economies. Concerns about higher for longer rates are imparting volatility to global financial markets. Sovereign bond yields have hardened, the US dollar has appreciated, and equity markets have corrected,'' said the central bank in its statement.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das explained that the global economic activity is decelerating under the impact of tight financial conditions, though it is proving to be more resilient than expected earlier. The headline inflation is moderating, but it remains above target levels and monetary policy settings could remain tighter for longer in major economies.

‘’Against the backdrop of a challenging global environment, domestic economic activity in India has exhibited resilience, with growth projected at 6.5 per cent during 2023-24. India is poised to become the new growth engine of the world backed by its strong domestic macroeconomic fundamentals and buffers,'' said the RBI Governor.

MPC member Dr. Shashanka Bhide also highlighted that weak global economic growth and external demand have kept the global price pressures down. ‘’The global fuel and energy prices volatility and firming up of some of the food commodity prices are a concern in the short-term, in view of the persistent geopolitical tensions and vulnerability to adverse climate shocks,'' he said.

Overall, the demand conditions are expected to sustain the growth momentum observed in the August meeting of the MPC, although the concerns emerging from the uncertain global market conditions pose downside risks, according to the MPC member.

Major global headwinds: US bond yields, crude oil prices

The three global trends, among many others, need to be closely watched – rising crude oil prices, rising US yields and rising US dollar, noted MPC member Dr. Rajiv Ranjan.

There has been indication in recent months of a possible geopolitical realignment of the two largest oil majors from the producer group Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). This has imparted considerable volatility to crude oil prices in recent weeks, said MPC minutes.

‘’A sharp fall in crude prices while the MPC meeting was in progress suggests that a slowing world economy does place a limit on the upswing in crude prices. Therefore, I think that the impact of OPEC+ geopolitics would be limited to slowing the pace of decline in inflation, and is unlikely to cause a reversal of this trajectory,'' said MPC member Prof. Jayanth R. Varma.

On US bond yields, MPC member Dr. Ashima Goyal highlighted that the interpretation of the Fed’s communication as ‘higher for longer’ has led to US ten year yields crossing 4.5 per cent, especially as the US fiscal deficit continues to rise.

There is fear that firms will be in trouble as they re-finance low interest loans taken during the pandemic. But at the same time the Fed is also saying its actions will be data dependent, according to the MPC member.

‘’Markets should take comfort that rates will not continue to be high regardless of what happens. Chinese excess inventories and deflation are contributing to reducing manufacturing costs in most countries. Global growth is expected to fall in FY24 but a turnaround is possible in FY25,'' said Dr Goyal.

Global headwinds pose risks to inflation target

RBI Deputy Governor Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra highlighted that India's fight against inflation in the wake of the war in Ukraine has been arduous and herculean; by comparison, the moderation of inflation from the high reaches to which it had surged in the first quarter of 2022-23 has been grudging and underwhelming.

The anchoring of inflation expectations is incomplete and muddied by uncertainty, going by the increase in variability of median expectations of households and the underperformance of revenues of businesses relative to their profits, according to Dr Patra.

‘’There is also growing evidence that inflation is undermining growth – people are not increasing discretionary spending in view of high inflation and this is slowing sales growth of corporations,'' said the RBI Deputy Governor.

Inflation ix expected to moderate to 5.2 per cent in Q4 2023-24 and further to 4.3 per cent in Q4 2024-25. Waning of transitory food price shocks, the ongoing transmission of past monetary policy actions, improvement in supply chains, strong supply side intervention by the government, and likely lower rate of increase in selling prices by firms (as per the RBI enterprise surveys) will contribute to the moderation, according to Dr. Rajiv Ranjan.

‘’If these projections hold, the alignment of inflation to the target could be underway. But we need to guard against risks from recurring weather related events and rise in global energy prices,'' added Dr. Ranjan.

