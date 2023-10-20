Global growth losing momentum; emerging markets facing currency depreciation, volatile capital flows: RBI MPC Minutes
Global growth is losing momentum, and inflation is easing gradually but remains well above target in major economies, said the RBI's rate-setting panel in its October's minutes.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday, October 20, highlighting that emerging market economies, including India, are experiencing currency depreciation and volatile capital flows amid the current global headwinds.