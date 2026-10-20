The changing template of global growth—and what it means for India

With little control over external volatility, it is in our interest to focus on addressing two key domestic vulnerabilities. First, India lags in AI model development, but it has the conditions that favour large-scale AI adoption. There’s a large pool of AI-literate talent: India is ranked third globally in AI-related research articles published over the last decade, and its AI skill penetration rate is nearly three times the global average. It scores well on policy vision and commitment and the government’s ability to deliver e-services (Oxford’s Government AI Readiness Index 2025). With a large young population, 800 million smartphones and over 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, there is a strong market for AI tools. The challenge is to adapt AI models to domestic use cases and to use them to raise productivity.