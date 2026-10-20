The changing template of global growth—and what it means for India

The global economy remains volatile and unpredictable, from continuing geopolitical crises to rising inflation and bond yields, and rapid shifts in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. The fast-changing conditions make it impossible to make credible medium-term predictions, with persistent VUCA-ness significantly changing the contours of world growth. The impact could be long-lasting, especially for an emerging market like India, which is aspiring to clock 7% plus growth for long enough to push itself into the league of developed nations.