Global headwinds impede export to 7 trading partners

In early October, WTO said several factors were at play for the demand slump affecting different countries. According to WTO, import demand is expected to soften as growth slows across major economies. In Europe, high energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war will squeeze household spending and raise manufacturing costs. In the US, monetary policy tightening will hit interest-sensitive spending on motor vehicles, fixed investment and housing. “China continues to grapple with covid outbreaks and production disruptions paired with weak external demand," it added.

