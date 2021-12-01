Global inflation set to be higher for longer, says OECD

Releasing the last of its four reports on the economic outlook this year, the OECD said it now expects consumer-price inflation in the US to average 4.4% in 2022, up from 3.1% when it last released forecasts in September. It said it now expects inflation in the eurozone to be 2.7%, up from 1.9%. The new forecasts were made before the discovery of the Omicron variant.