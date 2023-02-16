Global inflation set to drop this year amid subpar economic growth: IMF
- The Russia-Ukraine war and the rise of central bank rates to tame inflation were highlighted as factors constraining economic activity
Global inflation is set to drop in 2023 amid subpar economic growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted in its latest World Economic Outlook report this week.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×