Global Migration Boom Keeps Housing Costs High

Many factors, including underinvestment in supply of new houses, and a reluctance by some owners to sell, are helping keep housing costs elevated in the U.S. Still, some economists say the arrival of so many legal and illegal immigrants is also part of the equation. The U.S. population grew by 1.26 million people last year, the fastest rate since 2019, with almost all of the increase—one million—coming from immigrants.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}