Global minimum tax on billionaires could generate $250 billion annually, finds EU Study
At present, billionaires often pay substantially less in personal taxes compared to individuals with more modest incomes. They achieve this by placing their wealth in shell companies, which shield them from income tax, as highlighted in the 2024 Global Tax Evasion Report from the EU Tax Observatory.
The EU Tax Observatory has recommended that governments initiate a global minimum tax on billionaires as part of international efforts to combat tax evasion, as per a Reuters report. This measure could potentially yield $250 billion per year, it added.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message