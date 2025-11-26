Global news wrap: Rate cut expectations, US data fog, Japan economic contraction
- Major central banks are expected to end 2025 with rate cuts amid trade-related uncertainties, and weak growth impulses
- US' delayed data release due to the 43-day-long government shutdown has created an information gap for investors and policymakers
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts provides an update on key global data to help you thread together the biggest developments worth noticing. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it could have an impact on India.