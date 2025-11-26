Global news wrap: Rate cut expectations, US data fog, Japan economic contraction

Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts provides an update on key global data to help you thread together the biggest developments worth noticing. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it could have an impact on India.

Policy paths

The current year marked monetary policy easing by key central banks amid tariff-related disruptions and expectations of weak growth momentum. This will likely continue in December, with the US, India and the UK expected to cut interest rates further to support growth.

In the US, the Federal Reserve is expected to hold meetings on 9-10 December against an extraordinary challenge: the government shutdown has delayed several data releases. The decision may be taken on the basis of partial, private and survey-based indicators.

In India, a record-low inflation rate of 0.25% in October, combined with expectations of a slowdown in growth, has opened the door for a rate cut next month.

In the UK, the Bank of England, having already cut rates five times since mid-2024, is likely to deliver another cut in December as inflation shows signs of cooling.

The European Central Bank (ECB), after eight cuts since 2024, is expected to keep policy steady, while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to hike rates even as the economy contracted in July-September.

Data fog

The US government shutdown has ended, but its effects are still being felt. Investors and policymakers around the world are facing a significant information gap, as the shutdown has delayed several important data sets, creating uncertainty about both the current situation and the near-term economic outlook.

Key reports, including October’s inflation and employment figures, were cancelled, leaving both policymakers and markets without a full picture of labour markets, price pressures, and overall economic activity.

Analysts warn that this data “fog" makes it difficult to assess the true momentum of the economy, with some private surveys showing steady consumer spending, while others indicate rising layoffs.

The delayed jobs report for September showed modest gains, but with revisions expected, the underlying health of the labour market remains unclear. The US Fed may also have to deliver the monetary policy decision amid the data fog.

While the consensus is that the US economy is not in crisis, lack of timely official data has introduced heightened uncertainty and is keeping investors nervous.

Japan’s slump

Japan’s economy contracted 0.44% quarter-on-quarter in July-September, making the first such decline in six quarters as US tariffs took a toll on the country’s exports.

Japan's exports contracted 1.2% q-o-q during the quarter, mainly due to auto exporters reversing front-loading of shipments that had happened in the previous quarter ahead of the US tariffs. Japan’s auto sector is facing 15% US tariffs.

A slowdown in housing investment, due to stricter energy-efficiency rules, also weighed on economic momentum. Private consumption weakened further to 0.1%, down from Q2’s 0.4%.

On the other hand, capital expenditure increased 1%, exceeding forecasts and highlighting pockets of resilience. Even as Japan entered economic contraction, the pace was less severe than market forecasts of 0.6% and economists see the decline as temporary.

The government’s plan to roll out a stimulus package exceeding 17 trillion yen ($110 billion) to support households that are facing rising living costs is expected to boost consumption and support the economy in early 2026.

