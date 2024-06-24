Global news wrap: Monetary policies, G7 summit, climate warning

4. Dollar unplugged?

In response to a new wave of US sanctions aimed to cripple Russia’s war funding, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has halted the trading of US dollars and euros. The suspension means banks, companies and investors will no longer be able to trade either currency via a central exchange. Instead, they will be forced to use over-the-counter markets, which are generally less transparent and have wider bid-ask spreads, translating to higher transaction costs. The suspension marks an escalation in the ongoing economic friction between Russia and the West, and aligns with Russia's longer-term strategy of reducing reliance on Western currencies. Russia is actively promoting the Chinese yuan, which reportedly became the most traded currency on MOEX. Some other countries like Bolivia, Brazil and Argentina have also tried to reduce their dependence on the dollar by paying for trade in yuan. However, the dominance of the US dollar in global payments has increased compared to the pre-war period.