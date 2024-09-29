Global news wrap: US yield, China’s stimulus, iPhone 16
SummaryThe US Federal Reserve has delivered a steep rate cut but signals from the bond market do not offer a lot of optimism, while China has delivered a massive stimulus plan in an urgent effort to keep its economy afloat. Here are some other key developments in the global economy and markets.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each development is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.