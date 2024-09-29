Global news wrap: US yield, China’s stimulus, iPhone 16

5. Pain point

Apple’s iPhone launches often generate excitement across the world. So did the launch of the iPhone 16 series, with visuals of long queues outside stores in many countries. The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are more premium phones with better screens and cameras. However, the buzz failed to impress the stock market. Shares of Apple Inc. fell nearly 3% to $216.3 on launch day (16 September) amid reports of weaker-than-expected demand for the iPhone 16 Pro models.