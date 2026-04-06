NEW DELHI: Oil prices have been on the boil since the war between the US, Israel and Iran broke out on 28 February. To ease supply concerns and prices of over $100 per barrel, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, together known as OPEC+, agreed to increase production in May. Mint looks at how the proposed rise in output might impact global prices.
Mint Explainer | Why Opec+'s output increase in May won't cool global oil prices
SummaryDespite OPEC+'s move to raise output and IEA's emergency release, global crude oil prices are unlikely to fall significantly. The ongoing war in Iran, blocked shipping lanes and attacks on energy infrastructure keep supply tight.
NEW DELHI: Oil prices have been on the boil since the war between the US, Israel and Iran broke out on 28 February. To ease supply concerns and prices of over $100 per barrel, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, together known as OPEC+, agreed to increase production in May. Mint looks at how the proposed rise in output might impact global prices.
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