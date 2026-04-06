Mint Explainer | Why Opec+'s output increase in May won't cool global oil prices

What is the global crude oil supply scenario?

With the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, about 20% of global energy supplies from Gulf countries has been almost fully cut off for over a month. Supplies from Russia and Iran are flowing due to temporary waivers on sanctions imposed by the US. Global demand for oil from the two countries and alternative sources in Africa and South America has surged. In a report on 12 March, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that with supplies declining from around 20 million barrels before the war to a trickle currently, and storage filling up, Gulf countries have cut total oil production by at least 10 million bpd. It projected that global oil supply is projected to plunge by 8 million bpd in March.