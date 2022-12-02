Global poor lose services as developing countries face higher debt payments6 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 12:40 AM IST
Record debt buildup leads to blackouts and healthcare cuts, threatening a lost decade of growth
Pakistan turns the power off for up to six hours a day across the country. Ghana’s government has frozen payments to contractors, stalling road construction and prompting schools to warn they may have to stop serving student lunches. El Salvador is limiting hospital services and programs for the elderly.