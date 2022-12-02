Home / Economy / Global poor lose services as developing countries face higher debt payments

Pakistan turns the power off for up to six hours a day across the country. Ghana’s government has frozen payments to contractors, stalling road construction and prompting schools to warn they may have to stop serving student lunches. El Salvador is limiting hospital services and programs for the elderly.

