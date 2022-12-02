Global poor lose services as developing countries face higher debt payments

Many countries now spend far more on debt servicing than health, education and other core services. According to IMF data, middle-income economies spent a median of 41% of their entire tax revenue on servicing debt in 2021, up from 33% in 2013, according to IMF data. In low-income economies, debt service ate up a median of 28% of revenue, a more than two-fold increase. The U.S. government spends about 8% of revenue to pay interest on its debt.