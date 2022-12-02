Global poor lose services as developing countries face higher debt payments
Record debt buildup leads to blackouts and healthcare cuts, threatening a lost decade of growth
Pakistan turns the power off for up to six hours a day across the country. Ghana’s government has frozen payments to contractors, stalling road construction and prompting schools to warn they may have to stop serving student lunches. El Salvador is limiting hospital services and programs for the elderly.
Across much of the developing world, cash-strapped governments are having to cut spending and freeze investments so they can pay creditors, as the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes drive up borrowing costs.
The cuts are now hitting some of the world’s poorest people at a time when many are already reeling from economic shocks brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.
Aided by ultralow interest rates in the West and Chinese loans, emerging and developing economies over the past decade ran up record levels of government debt, which the International Monetary Fund expects to reach 64.5% of gross domestic product at the end of 2022. In 2008, government debt in the same economies was valued at just 33.6% of GDP.
Servicing the debt has become much more costly, as local currencies have lost value against the dollar and governments are facing high bills for food and fuel imports, which many governments subsidize for their citizens.
High interest rates also make it harder to roll over bonds when they come due, forcing governments with approaching payment deadlines to make cuts or raise taxes for money to pay not only the interest on what they owe, but also the principal.
The bonds of around a third of the 69 countries in JPMorgan‘s Emerging Market Bond Index now trade with yields of more than 10%, a rate at which most governments would struggle to issue new bonds. New dollar-denominated bond sales by low- and lower-middle-income governments for the first nine months of 2022 were down 70% from last year.
About 60% of lower-income countries have either already defaulted or are at high risk of defaulting on their debts, according to the IMF.
“I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time," Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, said in an address to the nation last month, days after the World Bank projected that the West African country’s debt would surpass 104% of GDP by the end of the year.
“The basic problem we face is that we are not making as much money as we need to spend, and what little money we do make is going to pay for the debts," said Mr. Akufo-Addo.
Most economists believe that risks to the global financial system from the run-up in developing-country debt are limited, since many of the worst-affected countries have small economies. Signals from the Fed that it is slowing the pace of its interest-rate hikes and some recent easing in the dollar’s strength have somewhat alleviated the pressure.
Still, debt problems are likely to weigh on many developing countries for a long time, while disproportionately hurting some of the world’s poorest people.
A recent analysis by the United Nations Development Programme found that the 54 developing countries it identified with severe debt problems account for just over 3% of global GDP, but more than half of the 600 million people living in extreme poverty globally.
One result, according to World Bank officials, is that the global goal of ending extreme poverty by the end of the decade is now effectively out of reach.
Other development experts warn of a lost decade of growth, similar to what followed the Latin American debt crisis in the 1980s, as poor countries lack funding to reinforce infrastructure against droughts, floods and other natural disasters exacerbated by climate change and provide opportunities for growing populations.
“We can’t breathe," said Ghanaian citizen Andy Agbenu, referring to the burden of paying for food and transport, for which prices have more than doubled since January. Mr. Agbenu is among tens of thousands of young people in Ghana left jobless after the government, which hadn’t paid their salaries in months, in August terminated a trainee program that placed graduates at hospitals, schools and other public institutions.
Mr. Agbenu, who has a finance degree, says he now spends his days looking for jobs at private construction sites to buy food for his wife and 3-month-old son.
Many countries now spend far more on debt servicing than health, education and other core services. According to IMF data, middle-income economies spent a median of 41% of their entire tax revenue on servicing debt in 2021, up from 33% in 2013, according to IMF data. In low-income economies, debt service ate up a median of 28% of revenue, a more than two-fold increase. The U.S. government spends about 8% of revenue to pay interest on its debt.
In Ghana, total debt service reached 129% of revenue in 2020, according to the IMF, as the country borrowed to pay interest on its existing loans and bonds. That came to an end when interest rates shot up earlier this year and sparked a selloff in Ghana’s currency, which is down more than 50% against the dollar this year.
The currency shock more than doubled the government’s cost of servicing its dollar-denominated debt and left little hope that it would be able to meet big redemptions next year by issuing new international bonds.
It also drove up annual inflation, which reached 40.4% in October, in turn pushing local lenders to demand higher interest on Ghana’s sizable domestic debts.
The government fell behind on payments to contractors, including construction companies and caterers for public-school lunches. Pharmaceutical companies now demand upfront payment from hospitals for drugs and other medical supplies, causing shortages.
In his budget statement on Friday, Ghana’s finance minister said that the country’s debt was unsustainable and that the government would seek to exchange current bonds for new ones with easier payment terms, taking a first step toward a debt restructuring.
Resolving the global debt pileup is tougher than during previous crises, when borrowing was mostly from multilateral lenders like the IMF and World Bank and rich countries, such as the U.S., Germany or Japan. Now, governments have to negotiate with a complex mix of creditors, including Wall Street investors, Chinese lenders and their own banks at home, that have little incentive to agree to take losses.
Two years after it defaulted, Zambia is still negotiating a debt restructuring with Chinese banks and international bondholders. The government removed fuel subsidies and is phasing out seed and fertilizer support programs in return for an IMF bailout.
Sri Lanka, which defaulted in April, is rationing fuel and other imports to preserve dollars as divisions among creditors hold up an initial slice of IMF rescue loans.
Weaknesses in the current debt restructuring processes, including a lack of deadlines for negotiations, are discouraging other poor countries from applying for relief, said World Bank President David Malpass. Highly indebted countries “face lack of growth and reversals in education and poverty [reduction], in median income, in healthcare," he said.
The latest debt struggles have also revealed more fundamental problems in trying to finance development through commercially-priced debt.
Programs such as free education or public housing often don’t create economic dividends by the time loans fall due. In many countries, the cost of generating power isn’t covered by tariffs, leaving governments struggling to service loans taken out to build the plants.
Pakistan’s rolling power outages this summer came after the government reduced imports of gas, coal and oil to preserve dollars for debt payments, forcing officials to idle new plants for lack of fuel.
In August, after the government secured fresh loans from the IMF and some of its biggest creditors, catastrophic floods killed more than 1,400 people and ripped new holes in the budget. This financial year, Pakistan’s debt service will reach 174% of revenue, according to the IMF.
“Governments try everything to avoid sovereign-debt default," said Ulrich Volz, director of the Centre for Sustainable Finance at SOAS University of London.
“The problem is that if you use 20%, 30% or 60% of your government revenues to service external debt, then you don’t have an awful lot of money left to run your other businesses."
Saeed Shah and Santiago Pérez contributed to this article.