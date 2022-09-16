Global recession fears slam stocks

Markets in the US have discounted a 75 bps hike but analysts from Nomura expect a full percentage point hike because of upside risks to inflation. Ambit’s Dadheech said to cushion the impact of a probable jumbo rate hike on the rupee, the MPC might have to hike the repo rate by 50 bps “soon." The two-day MPC meet, following September 20-21 FOMC meet, concludes on September 30.