Global recession likely in 2023, says WEF Survey

“Almost two-thirds of chief economists believe a global recession is likely in 2023, of which 18% consider it extremely likely, more than twice as many as in the previous survey conducted in September 2022. A third of respondents consider a global recession to be unlikely this year," the World Economic Forum said on Monday as leaders from government, business, among others, congregate in Davos, Switzerland, to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead.