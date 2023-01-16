Global recession likely in 2023, says WEF Survey

Globally, the WEF said, businesses are expected to cut costs significantly in response to economic headwinds, but chief economists were optimistic on inflation and strong balance sheets.
NEW DELHI: Two-thirds of private and public sector chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) expect a global recession in 2023, but pressures on food, energy and inflation may be peaking.
“Almost two-thirds of chief economists believe a global recession is likely in 2023, of which 18% consider it extremely likely, more than twice as many as in the previous survey conducted in September 2022. A third of respondents consider a global recession to be unlikely this year," the World Economic Forum said on Monday as leaders from government, business, among others, congregate in Davos, Switzerland, to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead.
The survey results were based on 22 responses from a group of senior economists drawn from international agencies such as the International Monetary Fund, investment banks, multinationals, among others.
There was a strong consensus that growth prospects in 2023 look bleak, especially for Europe and the US.
All chief economists surveyed expect weak or very weak growth in 2023 in Europe, while 91% expect weak or very weak growth in the US. In China, expectations of growth are polarised, with respondents almost evenly split between those who expect weak or strong growth.
At the same time, some economies in the South Asia region, including Bangladesh and India, may beneﬁt from global trends such as a diversiﬁcation of manufacturing supply chains away from China, it added.
On inflation, the survey saw large regional variations: the proportion expecting high inflation in 2023 ranged from just 5% for China to 57% for Europe, where the impact of last year’s rise in energy prices has spread to the wider economy.
A majority of the economists see further monetary policy tightening in Europe and the US, 59% and 55%, respectively, with policy-makers caught between the risks of tightening too much or too little.
“With two-thirds of chief economists expecting a world-wide recession in 2023, the global economy is in a precarious position. The current high inflation, low growth, high debt and high fragmentation environment reduces incentives for the investments needed to get back to growth and raise living standards for the world’s most vulnerable," WEF managing director Saadia Zahidi said in a statement accompanying the survey results. “Leaders must look beyond today’s crises to invest in food and energy innovation, education and skills development, and in job-creating, high-potential markets of tomorrow. There is no time to lose."
More broadly, the chief economists expect the global landscape to remain challenging for businesses, with all respondents expecting global geopolitical trends to continue redrawing the map of global economic activity along new geopolitical fissures and fault lines.
This wider economic shift will likely reverberate through trade, investment, labour and technology flows, creating myriad challenges and opportunities for business. One positive signal was that supply chain disruptions are not expected to cause a significant drag on business activity in 2023.