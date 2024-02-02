Global Span of Banks’ Commercial Real Estate Problem Starts Locally
Telis Demos , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Feb 2024, 07:11 PM IST
SummaryInternational banks often have greater exposure to U.S. downtowns and big cities.
Why are U.S. commercial real estate problems rapidly going global? The reasons are actually quite local.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less