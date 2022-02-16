Domestic macroeconomic conditions are striking a path that is diverging from global developments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin.

In India, the recovery in economic activity is gaining strength and traction as it emerges from the third wave. Both manufacturing and services remain in expansion with optimism on demand parameters and uptick in consumer and business confidence, the report noted.

"As businesses return to a new normal, the job landscape is expected to improve. Farm sector conditions remain robust albeit with some signs of rural demand slackening. Even as monetary policy remains accommodative, global spillovers have led to a tightening of financial conditions."

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said, despite signs of moderation, record numbers of daily Covid infections in several countries and consequent containment measures are denting the pace of economic activity, especially in contact-intensive sectors, even as supply disruptions persist and restrained workforce participation tightens the labour markets.

This monthly bulletin also examines how zombie firms (or perpetually loss-making firms) respond to counter-cyclical monetary policy in India. It also explores whether monetary policy hinders the process of creative destruction by allocating credit flows to zombie firms during periods of economic slowdown.

