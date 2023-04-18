Global steel demand to bounce 2.3% in 2023 on factory recovery1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Despite the upgrade, economic conditions will hamper growth in steel consumption this year, which is due to reach 1.822 billion tonnes after declining by 3.2% in 2022, World Steel Association said.
LONDON : Global steel demand will rebound this year by 2.3%, mainly due to a recovery in manufacturing activity, the World Steel Association (WSA) said on Tuesday, upgrading its forecast.
