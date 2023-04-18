Home / Economy / Global steel demand to bounce 2.3% in 2023 on factory recovery
Back

LONDON : Global steel demand will rebound this year by 2.3%, mainly due to a recovery in manufacturing activity, the World Steel Association (WSA) said on Tuesday, upgrading its forecast.

The industry group revised its October forecast, which estimated steel consumption would rise by 1% in 2023, a statement said.

Despite the upgrade, economic conditions will hamper growth in steel consumption this year, which is due to reach 1.822 billion tonnes after declining by 3.2% in 2022, the group added.

"Manufacturing is expected to lead the recovery, but high interest rates will continue to weigh on steel demand," the WSA said.

Upbeat elements for this year include "China’s reopening, Europe’s resilience in the face of the energy crisis, and the easing of supply chain bottlenecks", it added.

Growth in steel demand is due to continue next year but at a slower pace, rising 1.7% to 1.822 billion tonnes, according to the group of producers that accounts for about 85% of global steel output.

Steel demand in China, which accounts for about half of global consumption, is forecast to rise by 2% in 2023 and be flat next year.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout