Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 leading economies Saturday are set to endorse an overhaul of the rules for taxing international companies, a landmark achievement of global cooperation after years of tensions.

G-20 members have rarely been able to agree to such ambitious changes over the past decade of disputes over trade, investment and jobs, although they did work together to offset the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The tax agreement, negotiated earlier this month by 130 countries, has raised hopes that major economies can find common approaches to tackling other global problems, such as climate change and trade.

But raising taxes to pay for the mounting cost of tackling the Covid-19 pandemic is relatively straightforward for governments that all stand to gain, albeit to different degrees, whereas tackling climate change requires more fundamental economic changes and arguments over which countries should bear how much of the burden.

The tax overhaul breaks new ground in two ways. It is the first time that governments have set a floor for the tax rate faced by big international companies. G-20 governments have also overturned a longstanding principle under which profits are taxed where businesses have a physical presence—known as a permanent establishment—rather than where their sales are made.

“These past six weeks have really been momentous for economic diplomacy," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “We’re seeing a revival of multilateralism on a whole host of issues."

The G-20 finance chiefs arrived in Venice having already agreed to the outlines of the tax overhaul, a goal that seemed unlikely as the year began. Ms. Yellen played a major role in pushing the talks forward, presenting new proposals that ultimately proved acceptable to other G-20 members.

Ms. Yellen wasn’t resting on her laurels on Friday as she began two days of talks with her counterparts in the lagoon city, instead speaking of bigger challenges ahead.

“G-20 countries are responsible for more than 80% of global carbon emissions and thus it is our responsibility to take action and do so immediately," she said at a meeting on tax policy and climate change.

The changes agreed to by the G-20 are designed to bring in more revenues for governments at a time when tackling the Covid-19 pandemic has driven up many countries’ debts. For some tax experts, the overhaul is fundamental because it opens the way to further rises in tax rates, and a greater shift of revenue toward countries in which consumers are based.

“I don’t think it’s a one-off," said Rob Mander, global head of taxes at accounting and consulting firm RSM International. “I think it’s a steppingstone."

Sitting alongside Ms. Yellen, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire hailed what he saw as a new willingness on the part of the U.S. to engage with other countries in tackling common problems. “There is one piece of very good news," Mr. Le Maire said. “The U.S. is back in the fight against climate change."

But differences over specific remedies suggested common action will remain difficult to agree upon. Mr. Le Maire called on the G-20 to agree to a minimum tax on carbon emissions, a proposal that didn’t get much support elsewhere.

“It is important to recognize that there are numerous policy levers and paths that countries will take to create incentives for decarbonization," Ms. Yellen said.

Many of the measures needed to tackle climate change will have greater impacts on national economies and households than any change in the taxation of corporate profits.

While the European Union and Canada are using carbon taxes to meet their commitments to reduce emissions, other governments prefer different routes. They include big, publicly funded investment programs to make electricity generation and transport more energy efficient, which is the approach favored by the Biden administration.

So while the tax overhaul is a sign that some international cooperation is still possible at a time of intense geopolitical rivalry, similar advances on bigger problems will be more difficult to accomplish.

“I think the good news is that the tensions aren’t preventing agreement on things that are clearly win-win," said Creon Butler, a former director for international economic affairs in the U.K.’s National Security Secretariat who now works for international affairs think tank Chatham House in London. “But when you get into climate change, it’s really different."

The tax overhaul is also a reminder that, even if the G-20 can agree on something, that doesn’t mean all other countries are on board. Among those that reject the overhaul are Nigeria and Kenya, two of Africa’s most populous countries.

“When we look at the fairness of the deal, developing countries are not getting what they want," said Tommaso Faccio, a lecturer in accounting at Nottingham University Business School and the head of the secretariat of the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation.

Many developing countries want the minimum tax rate to be set higher than the 15% agreed by the G-20. Meanwhile, three European countries want it to be lower. And one of the greatest challenges to implementing the new rules could be navigating the deal through the U.S. Congress.

With Republicans objecting to tax increases, Democrats will need full support from within their ranks to enact the minimum corporate tax this year as a way to help pay for the Biden administration’s antipoverty programs. It is far from certain whether the president’s full tax increases will get through. Business groups are urging the U.S. to wait for other countries to deliver their part of the global tax deal rather than move first.

Should Congress reject the deal, it would be a major blow to prospects for global cooperation on other issues, warned Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. He said that would be analogous to the U.S.’s refusal to join the League of Nations after President Woodrow Wilson had secured international backing to create the institution in the aftermath of World War I.

“It would be confirming the internal U.S. divisions and strong isolationist wing to the rest of the world," Mr. Posen said.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

