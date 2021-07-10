Global tax deal should fetch meaningful revenue to developing countries: FM

As per the OECD plan, multinational enterprises with global sales above 20 billion euros and profitability above 10% would initially be covered under the deal. The nexus that determines whether a market gets taxation rights is set at 1 million euros in revenue from that jurisdiction. This is above what India has defined as significant economic presence of MNCs under domestic law— ₹2 crores. For smaller jurisdictions with GDP lower than 40 billion euros, OECD proposed a nexus of 250 000 euros.

