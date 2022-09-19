Global trade flows fell in July, signaling global slowdown
Prior to July’s fall, trade flows rose for two straight months
Global trade flows fell sharply in July, an indication that global demand for goods is slowing as high energy prices and rising interest rates weaken household spending power.
An early indicator of trade flows developed by The Wall Street Journal and published Monday points to a 2.8% fall in July, adjusted for the seasonal ups and downs of exports of goods between countries.
Prior to July’s fall, trade flows rose for two straight months as workers at China’s factories and ports caught up on backlogs of orders after the lifting of restrictions designed to contain the Covid-19 virus.
However, weakening household demand is set to act as a drag on trade flows for the remainder of this year and into next. A survey of purchasing managers at factories around the world released earlier this month found that export orders fell in August, and at a faster pace than in July.
Compared to the same month a year earlier, trade flows were up 7.3%.
To calculate its early indicator of global merchandise trade value, the Journal uses data from eight countries with rapidly-available trade figures in six regions. The eight countries together represented 39.1% of world-wide merchandise export value in 2019, according to the World Trade Organization. To account for the remaining 60.9%, the Journal computes scaling factors for each region, based on the size of the region’s missing share.