Global trade flows rose again in June as China eased lockdowns
An early indicator of trade flows developed by The Wall Street Journal points to a 2.4% rise
Global trade flows rose sharply for the second straight month in June as lockdowns in China continued to ease and exports from the world’s largest economy surged.
An early indicator of trade flows developed by The Wall Street Journal and published Wednesday points to a 2.4% rise in June, adjusted for the seasonal ups and downs of exports of goods between countries.
The pickup in trade flows came as workers at China’s factories and ports caught up on backlogs of orders following the lifting of restrictions designed to contain the Covid-19 virus.
Many economists expect weakening consumer demand as inflation surges and central banks raise interest rates to dampen trade flows over coming months and into 2023.
Compared with the same month a year earlier, trade flows were up 9.3%.
To calculate its early indicator of global merchandise trade value, the Journal uses data from eight countries with rapidly available trade figures in six regions. The eight countries together represented 39.1% of worldwide merchandise export value in 2019, according to the World Trade Organization. To account for the remaining 60.9%, the Journal computes scaling factors for each region, based on the size of the region’s missing share.