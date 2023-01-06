Global trade is shifting, not reversing

It makes sense that globalization cannot easily shift into reverse. The return of inflation since the pandemic has served as a reminder that consumers don’t easily accept the cost of greater trade frictions. Subsidies can make a difference in a few politically sensitive sectors such as microchips and batteries. But even there, new trade routes will open or existing ones will swell to replace those under threat. For example, new U.S. battery plants will need vast amounts of inputs from mining hubs such as Australia, Chile and Canada.