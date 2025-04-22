Economy
Trade upheavals: Vietnam is in a tight corner. How resilient is India?
22 Apr 2025, 06:58 PM IST
Summary
- Over the years, the Vietnamese government has worked hard, with companies like Apple, Samsung and Nike, to build supply chains and final production facilities. The country became a major manufacturing hub, and a de facto ‘China+1’. But recent developments have exposed a downside to the strategy
New Delhi: The imposition of ‘reciprocal’ tariffs across the board by US President Donald Trump plunged the world economy into deep uncertainty. Even their partial withdrawal, driven by sharp sell-offs in equity and bond markets, has lifted that uncertainty only somewhat. Underlying this is a deeper sense that the world economy and global trading system have undergone a fundamental structural shift away from the dominance of the US. China’s imposition of export embargoes on a range of crucial inputs into global value chains, such as rare earth metals, has only exacerbated this sense of uncertainty.
