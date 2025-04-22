Trade upheavals: Vietnam is in a tight corner. How resilient is India?

But this strategy carried huge risks as well. Vietnam had effectively tied its economic fortunes to the fractious relationship of two superpowers—China and the US. The dangers of doing so were made patently clear over the last two weeks, when Trump raised tariffs for goods coming to the US from all countries. Vietnam was hit with higher tariffs than most other countries. Saddled with a tariff of 46%, it faced the possibility of an economic shutdown, a possibility that has only been averted, for now, with Trump withdrawing his tariff hikes for 90 days. But even Vietnam is nowhere as high as Mexico, whose exports to the US comprise 80% of its total exports.