Global unemployment to steady despite economic slowdown, says ILO. Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 06:07 PM IST
The UN agency sees the first episode of stagflation since the 1970s, but no similar surge in unemployment
Unemployment will stay mostly stable around the world this year and next despite a sharp economic slowdown, reflecting a shortage of workers in rich countries among other factors, the International Labour Organization said Monday.