Unemployment will stay mostly stable around the world this year and next despite a sharp economic slowdown, reflecting a shortage of workers in rich countries among other factors, the International Labour Organization said Monday.

High prices for food and energy, coupled with rising interest rates, are expected to slow the global economy this year. The World Bank last week said it expects world output to rise by just 1.7%, which would be the third-weakest expansion in nearly three decades, overshadowed only by the 2009 and 2020 downturns.

The expected resilience of the labor market despite these conditions underlines a key specificity of the current downturn: Aging populations in a number of economies are making it increasingly hard for businesses to fill their vacancies.

In its annual report on the outlook for jobs, the ILO said the global economy faces its first episode of stagflation since the 1970s. But while unemployment rose significantly during that decade of weak growth and high inflation, the United Nations agency expects the number of unemployed workers to rise by just 3 million to 208 million in 2023, leaving the jobless rate unchanged at 5.8%.

Even that modest rise will add to the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, with 13 million more people unemployed in 2022 than in 2019, despite a substantial drop during the year. While unemployment rates have fallen below their prepandemic levels in the Americas and Europe, they remain higher in other regions.

“The slowdown in global employment growth means that we don’t expect the losses incurred during the Covid-19 crisis to be recovered before 2025," said Richard Samans, director of the ILO’s research department.

The ILO said the fact that unemployment is set to rise only slightly during a significant slowdown in growth is mostly attributable to the slow growth of the global workforce, with more people entering retirement and younger people staying in education for longer.

Central banks in the U.S. and Europe worry that shortages of workers will lead to wage rises that could keep inflation high for longer. Policy makers have signaled they intend to raise their key interest rates further this year. The ILO warned they risk going too far if they don’t consider the delayed effects of earlier rate rises and the aggregate impact of their combined moves.

“This may be creating an overly tight global macroeconomic environment that will have an unduly severe impact on the real economy and labor markets around the world," the ILO said.

Rather than losing their jobs, many workers are instead seeing their real wages fall. The ILO said real wages fell 0.9% in 2022, with real wages in rich countries falling by 2.2%, while in developing countries they rose by 0.8%, a slowdown from 2021.

“This decline is reducing the purchasing power of the middle class and hitting low-income groups particularly hard," the agency said.

The Geneva-based organization estimates that in 2022, 214 million workers were living in extreme poverty, defined as earning less than $1.90 a day, the equivalent of 6.4% of all employed people.

It also noted that there remain significant numbers of potential workers who are sidelined because of their sex. Globally, the labor-force participation rate of women stood at 47.4% in 2022, compared with 72.3% for men. That gap means that for every economically inactive man, there are two such women.