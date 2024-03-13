Globalisation is at a record high despite the pandemic and geopolitical conflict: DHL report
The DHL Global Connectedness Index ranked India 62nd out of 181 economies on globalisation, saying the world’s fastest-growing major economy was poised to play an increasingly central role in the development of globalisation over the coming decades.
Globalisation hit a record high in 2022 and remained close to that level in 2023 despite a series of global shocks over the past decade, including the pandemic, wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the US-China trade conflict, and the UK's withdrawal from the EU, the DHL Global Connectedness Report, 2024 said.