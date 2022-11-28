Globalized supply chain brings more-turbulent food prices5 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 08:19 PM IST
Imports of food and related ingredients have steadily risen in most economies, exposing consumers to supply disruptions that drive up prices
Imports of food and related ingredients have steadily risen in most economies, exposing consumers to supply disruptions that drive up prices
For decades, globalization has increased the variety and reduced the cost of food. Now the pandemic, war in Ukraine and other global disruptions have shown how that complex supply chain can also result in more turbulent prices.