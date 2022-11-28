Globalized supply chain brings more-turbulent food prices

In modern times, the volume and variety of food crossing borders jumped as the world globalized. The U.S. imported about 18.3% by value of its food and beverages in 2020, up from 13.2% in 2008, according to the Agriculture Department. Globally, the share of wheat consumption sourced from abroad rose to 25% in 2019 from 17% in 1995, according to the International Food Policy Research Institute. In 2019, a country was 50% more likely to form a direct food and agricultural trade link with another country than in 1995, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.