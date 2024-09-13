Gloomy summer signals worsening picture for China’s economy | Mint

Gloomy summer signals worsening picture for China’s economy
Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 Sep 2024, 05:27 PM IST
Summary
- Economists say more support is needed to fend off the threat of a Japan-style slide into deflation
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SINGAPORE—China’s economic plight is deepening, heaping pressure on Beijing to step up support for households or risk getting stuck in a low-growth rut beset by tumbling prices and squabbles over trade.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less