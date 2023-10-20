The major focus of monetary policy committee (MPC) will be on aligning inflation to its target of 4%. It is only after achieving this target, MPC will shift its focus to the objective of growth, according to the October meeting minutes released on Friday.

Fundamental goal of the RBI is to align inflation to the target and control inflation expectations, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das in minutes.

"Our fundamental goal is to align inflation with the 4% target and anchor inflation expectations," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said in the minutes released on Friday.

As an impact of surging inflation, people are not increasing discretionary spending in view of high inflation, according to RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra.

The meeting was attended by all the members of the MPC, ie Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R. Varma, Rajiv Ranjan, Michael Debabrata Patra, and was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Top statements of MPC members in RBI minutes

- While pointing out towards mixed growth trend showcased by the Indian economy, Shashank Bhide said, "Some export dependent industries have slowed. Pent-up demand is waning for services but remains robust."

- While pointing out towards mixed growth trend showcased by the Indian economy, Shashank Bhide said, “Some export dependent industries have slowed. Pent-up demand is waning for services but remains robust."

-He also highlighted that “many indicators point towards a revival in private investment post recovery, but some surveys suggest election uncertainty may delay projects."

-"There is also growing evidence that inflation is undermining growth – people are not increasing discretionary spending in view of high inflation and this is slowing sales growth of corporations," RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra said.

-External MPC member Ashima Goyal explained that the current stance rules out a rate cut. "It allows a rise but that will not be required unless there are second round effects from the repeated supply shocks. So far, there are no signs of such pass through. The guidance, therefore, is that future moves will be data-dependent," she said.

- A second external member, Jayanth Varma, who voted against the stance, said successive meetings that promise to withdraw accommodation while actually keeping rates unchanged do not enhance the credibility of the MPC. "It would be useful for the MPC to communicate its intention to keep real interest rates high enough for as long as is necessary to drive projected inflation close to the 4% target on a sustainable basis."

