‘Goal is to align inflation with 4% target’, says Shaktikanta Das | Top quotes from RBI MPC minutes
RBI MPC minutes: India's monetary policy committee (MPC) will maintain its focus on aligning inflation to its target of 4%, before shifting its attention to the objective of growth
The major focus of monetary policy committee (MPC) will be on aligning inflation to its target of 4%. It is only after achieving this target, MPC will shift its focus to the objective of growth, according to the October meeting minutes released on Friday.
