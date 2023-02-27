Goan feni to set sail for foreign shores, with mahua to follow
The cashew fruit-based alcoholic beverage may find its way to shelves of overseas liquor stores, with the Centre encouraging the industry to adopt global standards
Goa’s famous feni, a cashew fruit-based alcoholic beverage, may soon find its way to the shelves of overseas liquor stores, with the Indian government encouraging the industry to adopt international standards and streamline supply chains.
