Goa's feni, Kerala's toddy and Nashik's artisanal wines to get shelf space in British stores as India-UK sign trade deal

The traditional craft beverages of India, such as Goa's feni, artisanal wines from Nashik, and Kerala's toddy, are expected to be recognised in the UK as the two countries signed the free trade agreement on Thursday, according to a report by PTI.

Following the free trade agreement, Indian traditional beverages will not only have geographical indication (GI) protection but will also gain access to developed markets such as the UK, where demand for natural and organic products is growing. The addition of these beverages will provide a unique taste and distinct flavour profile to the people living in Britain.

The FTA will not only assist in introducing traditional Indian craft beverages onto UK shelves alongside Scotch Whisky and other brands but also facilitate access to niche markets such as hospitality, a Commerce & Industry Ministry official told PTI.

"Indian craft drinks like feni from Goa, artisanal wines from Nashik, and toddy from Kerala will now enjoy Geographical Indication (GI) protection and shelf space in high-end UK retail and hospitality chains," the official added.

This will be a significant boost for the government, which is encouraging exports of Indian alcoholic beverages to international markets.

Although this is a new sector, the government anticipates that the country's exports of alcoholic beverages will reach $1 billion by 2030 from the current $ 370.5 million, the report said.

In April, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) stated that Indian alcoholic beverages have significant potential in global markets, and the country boasts a wide range of quality products, including gin, beer, wine, and rum for the international markets.

India ranks 40th globally for alcoholic beverage exports, with a goal to rise into the top 10 exporters in the next few years.