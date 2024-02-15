Gold demand in India can go up to 900 tonnes this year
Somasundaram P.R., MD (India) at the World Gold Council, said a pick up in the purchase of gold is expected during the second half of the year.
The demand for gold in India, which has been in the range of 700-800 tonnes annually since 2019, is expected to increase to 800-900 tonnes in the calendar year 2024 on the back of robust economic growth and higher income, Somasundaram P.R., managing director (India) at the World Gold Council (WGC), told Mint.