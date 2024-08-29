Gold gains as investors zero in on Fed cuts, inflation data

GLOBAL-PRECIOUS:Gold gains as investors zero in on Fed cuts, inflation data

Reuters
Published29 Aug 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Mint Default Caption
Mint Default Caption

By Anushree Ashish Mukherjee

(Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Thursday, fuelled by strong expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September with investors focusing on U.S. inflation data for further insights on the potential size of the cut.

Spot gold added 0.8% to $2,521.00 per ounce by 12:15 p.m. ET (1615 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $2,554.30.

"The market seems to be pencilling in a rate cut no matter what, and now it is simply a question of what size – how big of a rate cut does the Fed do," said Everett Millman, chief market analyst with Gainesville Coins.

"My expectation right now is that at least until we get to the next Fed meeting, the gold market will probably chop sideways, but there does seem to be that strong floor of support because of geopolitics."

The Israeli military said its troops killed five Palestinian militants who were hiding inside a mosque in the West Bank city of Tulkarm.

Gold, which yields no interest of its own, is used as a safe investment during times of economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Data earlier showed U.S. initial jobless claims slipped last week, with the Labor Department adding that the unemployment rate probably remained high in August. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last Friday signalled interest rate cuts were imminent in a nod to concerns over the jobs market.

Traders see a 65.5% chance of a 25-basis-point (bp) rate cut in September and about a 34.5% probability of a bigger 50-bp reduction, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Investors are now looking at Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, on Friday.

If the inflation report is positive, it is another argument in favour of cutting rates in September and will push gold prices upwards, said Julia Khandoshko, CEO at European broker Mind Money.

Elsewhere, spot silver firmed 1.2% to $29.47. Platinum gained 1.6% to $944.65 and palladium was up 3.3% to $977.00.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyGold gains as investors zero in on Fed cuts, inflation data

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue