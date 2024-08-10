Gold holds ground on US Fed rate-cut hopes, lower yields

By Rahul Paswan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Friday after a sharp rise in the previous session, bolstered by a dip in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors grew confident that the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates in September.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Spot gold was little changed at $2,427.73 per ounce as of 1826 GMT, after a 1.9% rise on Thursday. U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% higher, at $2,473.4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the bullion posted a 0.6% fall this week. Prices fell as much as 3% on Monday after investors liquidated positions in tandem with a broader equities sell-off.

"In the medium term, the outlook for gold remains positive, with any dips likely to be short-lived due to underlying macroeconomic factors," said Zain Vawda, market analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA.

"Yesterday's U.S. jobless claims data eased recession concerns, boosting gold prices. Additionally, comments from the Fed this week have supported the notion that rate cuts may be forthcoming." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar was down 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more attractive for other currency holders, while the Benchmark 10-year note yields slipped. [USD/] [US/]

U.S. central bank policymakers are increasingly confident that inflation is cooling enough to allow interest-rate cuts ahead. They will take their cues on the size and timing of those rate cuts not from stock market turmoil, but from economic data.

Investor focus now shifts to the U.S. consumer price index, due next week, for insights into the Fed's likely policy path. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We maintain a positive view on gold as a diversifier hedge against turmoil elsewhere," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in a note.

"If the Federal Reserve begins cutting rates, potentially as early as next month, interest-rate-sensitive investors may return to gold via ETFs."

Spot silver was down 0.4%, to $27.44 per ounce and platinum fell 1.1%, to $920.47. Both metals logged weekly losses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Palladium fell 2.1%, to $903.3, but posted a weekly gain.