Gold has suffered a steep fall in recent months, wiping out much of the gains it made earlier this year. Prices have now dropped to levels last seen in 2013, with the metal trading 20% below its average price over the past 200 days, according to analysts at the Kobeissi Letter.

The sharp reversal has also caught the attention of Bitcoin investors, who are watching gold's recovery for clues about where the cryptocurrency could head next.

Gold and Bitcoin showed signs of stabilisation on Friday, with the precious metal rising around 2% to $3,646 an ounce, while Bitcoin gained approximately 1.5% to trade above $61,000. Both assets had suffered a steep sell-off earlier in the week, with gold touching $3,427 and Bitcoin falling towards $55,000.

However, expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in December continue to weigh on market sentiment.

View full Image View full Image Gold's steep correction has put Bitcoin investors on alert. Here's why the precious metal's next move matters for BTC.

Gold prices fall 37% from January peak The scale of gold's reversal becomes clearer when compared with its performance earlier this year.

In January, gold traded 45% above its 200-day moving average, its largest premium since the 1970s. Prices subsequently climbed to an intraday record of around $5,600 an ounce before reversing sharply.

By November 25, gold had fallen 37% from that peak, marking its biggest decline over a 12-month period since the early 1980s.

The latest correction has pushed the metal 20% below its 200-day moving average. While a similar deviation was recorded during the 2008 global financial crisis, the largest negative gap remains the 27% decline seen in 1981, according to the Kobeissi Letter.

The sell-off has come despite continued gold accumulation by central banks, an important source of demand for the precious metal.

Why gold's next move could matter for Bitcoin The recent decline in gold has drawn attention from Bitcoin traders because of a historical pattern highlighted by crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen. According to Cowen, Bitcoin has often reached its market bottom after gold and silver have already found theirs.

This suggests that if precious metals continue to fall, Bitcoin could face further downside, even after its recent recovery. A sustained rebound in gold and silver, on the other hand, could offer an indication that selling pressure across these assets is easing.

The timing of the latest declines has added to the uncertainty. Bitcoin touched around $55,000 on November 21, but gold continued falling and recorded a fresh low five days later.

If the historical pattern holds, Bitcoin's November low may not mark the end of its correction. However, previous market cycles show that the relationship is not consistent.

What previous gold and Bitcoin cycles reveal Historical market movements offer some examples of gold reaching a bottom before Bitcoin.

In August 2018, gold found a low around four months before Bitcoin reached its bear market bottom in December that year.

A similar sequence emerged in 2022. Gold reached a low in early November, followed by Bitcoin several weeks later.