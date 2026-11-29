Gold has suffered a steep fall in recent months, wiping out much of the gains it made earlier this year. Prices have now dropped to levels last seen in 2013, with the metal trading 20% below its average price over the past 200 days, according to analysts at the Kobeissi Letter.

Advertisement

The sharp reversal has also caught the attention of Bitcoin investors, who are watching gold's recovery for clues about where the cryptocurrency could head next.

Gold and Bitcoin showed signs of stabilisation on Friday, with the precious metal rising around 2% to $3,646 an ounce, while Bitcoin gained approximately 1.5% to trade above $61,000. Both assets had suffered a steep sell-off earlier in the week, with gold touching $3,427 and Bitcoin falling towards $55,000.

Advertisement

However, expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in December continue to weigh on market sentiment.

Gold's steep correction has put Bitcoin investors on alert. Here's why the precious metal's next move matters for BTC.

Gold prices fall 37% from January peak The scale of gold's reversal becomes clearer when compared with its performance earlier this year.

In January, gold traded 45% above its 200-day moving average, its largest premium since the 1970s. Prices subsequently climbed to an intraday record of around $5,600 an ounce before reversing sharply.

Advertisement

By November 25, gold had fallen 37% from that peak, marking its biggest decline over a 12-month period since the early 1980s.

The latest correction has pushed the metal 20% below its 200-day moving average. While a similar deviation was recorded during the 2008 global financial crisis, the largest negative gap remains the 27% decline seen in 1981, according to the Kobeissi Letter.

The sell-off has come despite continued gold accumulation by central banks, an important source of demand for the precious metal.

Why gold's next move could matter for Bitcoin The recent decline in gold has drawn attention from Bitcoin traders because of a historical pattern highlighted by crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen. According to Cowen, Bitcoin has often reached its market bottom after gold and silver have already found theirs.

Advertisement

This suggests that if precious metals continue to fall, Bitcoin could face further downside, even after its recent recovery. A sustained rebound in gold and silver, on the other hand, could offer an indication that selling pressure across these assets is easing.

The timing of the latest declines has added to the uncertainty. Bitcoin touched around $55,000 on November 21, but gold continued falling and recorded a fresh low five days later.

If the historical pattern holds, Bitcoin's November low may not mark the end of its correction. However, previous market cycles show that the relationship is not consistent.

What previous gold and Bitcoin cycles reveal Historical market movements offer some examples of gold reaching a bottom before Bitcoin.

In August 2018, gold found a low around four months before Bitcoin reached its bear market bottom in December that year.

Advertisement

A similar sequence emerged in 2022. Gold reached a low in early November, followed by Bitcoin several weeks later.

However, the relationship has not held consistently. In January 2015, Bitcoin reached its bottom nearly a year before gold recorded its low in December 2015.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer