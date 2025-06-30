Gold's ‘core’ problem: How it may be distorting inflation
Gold is dear to Indians. While its importance cannot be undermined, volatility in prices may distort the inflation trajectory. Mint explores the impact in recent times.
In India, gold is more than just a metal—it's a tradition, a symbol of security, and an investment rolled into one. This centuries-old cultural and financial mainstay, which has a sizeable share in India’s inflation basket and has seen skyrocketing prices, may be distorting the country's ‘core’ inflation trajectory.