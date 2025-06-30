Gold's ‘core’ problem: How it may be distorting inflation

Gold’s grip

The primary driver for this global influence is gold’s role as a “safe-haven" investment. During periods of heightened global economic uncertainty, such as tariff disputes or geopolitical conflicts, demand for gold surges worldwide, leading to higher prices. In India, the trajectory of gold inflation in India is intertwined with global price movements. As noted by Crisil, data from 2015-2016 to fiscal year 2024-25 shows a strong correlation coefficient of 0.91 between global gold prices and India's gold CPI. This means that when international gold prices shift, gold inflation quickly follows suit. Between January 2023 and May 2025, benchmark international gold prices rose 73% and gold inflation increased 71%.