Gold may trade between $1,880-1,960 in the near term, says Emkay Wealth; here's what the brokerage says2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Gold prices expected to trade in established ranges, with support levels at $1880 and $1830. Inflows into gold ETFs aiding prices. US interest rates and inflation driving gold prices. Fed's hawkish approach causing concern.
The prices of yellow metal are anticipated to trade in the large ranges already established, with US$ 1880 and US$ 1830 acting as significant support levels in the short term, according to a research by Emkay Wealth Management titled "Navigator". According to the study, gold is presently trading at US$ 1960 and has fluctuated between US$ 1880 and US$ 1960 over the past month.