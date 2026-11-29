The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is stepping up scrutiny of the country's gold-loan sector as a sharp fall in bullion prices erodes the value of collateral pledged by borrowers, raising concerns over loan quality and potential repayment stress.
Supervisory officers at the RBI have reviewed early indicators of stress, asset quality and loan amounts against pledged gold, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported. The regulator is also checking whether lenders are breaching the limits on lending against the value of gold, though no evidence of such breaches has been found so far.
Banks and shadow lenders can lend up to 85% of the value of pledged gold. A sharp fall in bullion prices, however, can reduce the value of collateral backing these loans, leaving lenders more exposed if borrowers fail to repay.
The RBI's heightened scrutiny comes amid signs of borrower distress flagged by shadow lenders in the quarter ended September. An amended rule that barred deferred interest repayment has also contributed to delinquencies.
The pressure has intensified after gold fell 30% from its January peak, with the decline accelerating in recent weeks amid expectations of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve.
The gold lending industry expanded almost fivefold in five years to ₹23 trillion ($247 billion), fuelled by a record rally in precious metal prices, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
About 60% of the market remains informal. The segment accounts for around 2.5% of India's bank credit as of September, limiting systemic risk, the report said.
A decline in gold prices can leave loans insufficiently backed, forcing borrowers to pledge additional collateral or repay part of their debt. A prolonged fall in bullion prices could increase delinquencies and expose lenders to losses.
Stress in gold credit portfolios is expected to persist over the next few quarters, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
IIFL Finance's non-performing assets in its gold portfolio rose to 0.9% of total loans at the end of September, from 0.6% in the previous quarter.
At Bajaj Finance, the share of gold loans facing repayment stress increased to 2.02% from 1.87%.
Piramal Finance CEO Jairam Sridharan had said on an analyst call last month that gold loans were emerging as an important area of risk.