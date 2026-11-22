Gold's sharp decline has raised concerns that the correction could deepen, with the precious metal losing an important support level that had held for nearly two months. The breach of the $4,000-an-ounce mark has shifted attention to lower technical support levels, while expectations of higher US interest rates and a stronger dollar continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

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In an analysis published on 18 November, StoneX senior strategist James Stanley warned that gold's price breakdown could signal further weakness. He identified $3,600 an ounce as the next important support level, followed by $3,500, which had previously acted as a major resistance level during 2025.

The warning comes as international gold prices have recorded their steepest weekly decline since March. Spot gold traded near $3,500 an ounce on 20 November, after losing nearly 9% during the week. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold futures settled at ₹1,21,949 per 10 grams on Friday, down 4.32%.

Why the $4,000 level matters for gold prices Gold had tested the $4,000-an-ounce level for almost two months, with buyers stepping in to prevent a sustained breakdown. However, the recent sell-off has pushed prices decisively below this threshold.

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According to Stanley, the shift in the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook has been a major factor behind the decline. Markets are increasingly anticipating further monetary tightening as inflation remains elevated, reversing earlier expectations of interest-rate cuts.

The possibility of a 50-basis-point rate hike in December has also entered market discussions, although Stanley noted that markets were assigning a low probability to such a move at the time of his analysis.

Higher interest rates tend to weigh on gold because the metal does not generate interest income. When bond yields rise, investors may find interest-bearing assets more attractive than bullion.

Gold could test $3,600 and $3,500 an ounce With the $4,000 support level broken, the next levels on Stanley's technical chart are considerably lower.

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He identified $3,600 an ounce as the next area of support, with $3,500 emerging as another important level. The latter had acted as a resistance zone for around four months in 2025 before gold broke above it following indications that the Fed could move towards interest-rate cuts.

On the upside, $3,800 is an immediate resistance level, while $3,870 is another important level to watch. A recovery above these levels could indicate that buyers are regaining some control, although a sustained rebound would depend on the broader market environment.

Why the gold sell-off could signal broader market stress The decline in gold is particularly significant because it is occurring alongside weakness in equity markets.

Stanley pointed to aggressive selling in equities, concerns about an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble and a sharp rise in US Treasury yields. These developments have created an unfavourable environment for gold, even though the metal is traditionally considered a safe-haven asset.

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He also raised concerns about the possibility of slower economic growth if higher interest rates begin to constrain economic activity. While stronger-than-expected third-quarter growth had raised the bar for subsequent quarters, tighter financial conditions could weigh on growth going forward.

This makes the gold correction more complicated than a conventional bout of profit-booking. If inflation remains elevated and the Fed maintains a hawkish stance, gold could face continued pressure even as concerns about economic growth increase.

What should gold investors watch now? For Indian investors, the international price trend, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and domestic demand will all influence gold prices.

The immediate focus is on whether international prices can stabilise around the 3,500-3,600 range or whether selling pressure pushes bullion lower. A recovery above 3,800-3,870 would also be important in assessing whether the recent breakdown is losing momentum.

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However, investors should avoid treating a sharp correction as an automatic buying opportunity. The direction of US interest rates, Treasury yields and the dollar could continue to drive volatility in the near term.

Gold's longer-term role as a portfolio diversifier remains relevant, but investors should consider their existing allocation and investment horizon before adding more exposure during a volatile phase.mo

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.